Sayeed Quadri shares a heartfelt note for Gadar 2’s album

The music of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has resonated with millions of music lovers worldwide. From the dance number Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to the romantic ballad Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the album of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha beautifully captured the essence of love, sacrifice, and patriotism.
Recently, the makers launched a reprised version of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. Lyricist Sayeed Quadri penned a heartfelt note on social media which read, “There are times when you get attached to some of your songs. For me, Gadar 2 is such an album.” Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...