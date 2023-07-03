Sayeed Quadri shares a heartfelt note for Gadar 2’s album

The music of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has resonated with millions of music lovers worldwide. From the dance number Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to the romantic ballad Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the album of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha beautifully captured the essence of love, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Recently, the makers launched a reprised version of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. Lyricist Sayeed Quadri penned a heartfelt note on social media which read, “There are times when you get attached to some of your songs. For me, Gadar 2 is such an album.” Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.