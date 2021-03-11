Amazon miniTV announces premiere of 1800 LIFE

Amazon miniTV’s sci-fi thriller 1800 LIFE is all about the camouflaged aspects of technology, which is part of almost every aspect of daily life in today’s day and age. Releasing today (April 22), the short film directed by Maanavi Bedi features new-age actors Divyenndu (of Mirzapur fame) and Shruthy Menon. 1800 LIFE is the story of Vishal, a comedian, who is depressed and dejected with his happy life turning dark, and takes a decision to end his life. However, just when he is about to take the final step, he receives a call that turns his life upside down.

Producer Guneet Monga says, “The imaginative story and direction by Maanavi Bedi take us into the amusing world of struggling stand-up comic Vishal Mattu, making 1800 LIFE one of the most relevant stories of contemporary times. Known for our disruptive storytelling, Sikhya is excited to associate with Amazon miniTV as a home for compelling stories and performances, which viewers across India can enjoy for free.”