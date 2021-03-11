Twinkle Khanna's story 'Salaam Noni Appa' to be made into a film

A story titled Salaam Noni Appa from Twinkle Khanna’s best-selling book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will soon be made into a movie. It will be a romantic comedy that is set to break stereotypes and will be directed by one of India’s leading advertising mavericks, Sonal Dabral, who also makes his debut with this film. Twinkle Khanna says, “Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play. It’s a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis, and see it turning into a movie.”

Sonal Dabral adds, “It is a sensitive story, full of wit and humour. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire, but be loved by all.” —TMS