Season 2 of Temptation Island USA set to premiere on February 14

The much-awaited second season of Temptation Island USA is set to premiere on Voot Select on February 14.

The show is a reboot of the popular 2001 reality series where couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they’re ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. Temptation Island is a treacherous dating show that has sparked the end of relationships.

For this reason, only the brave should venture onto the shores of Temptation Island. Even the very few couples, who are able to make it work after the show, experience a lot of turbulence along the way. The series’ presenter is Mark L. Walberg.