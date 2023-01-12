Season 2 of The Test to drop on January 13

Prime Video and Cricket Australia have premiered its highly anticipated second season of Australian Amazon Original Documentary, The Test Season Two.

Stepping out for the world premiere screening in Sydney, Australian Test Cricket stars walked the red carpet. Australian captain, Pat Cummins said, “The first installment really brought everyone into the dressing room. This time you will see more of the personalities inside the dressing room, sharing stories from inside and outside of cricket. There are also some really special moments with players and their families.”

The new four-part docu-series will see the return of director Adrian Brown (The Test Season One) and will be available exclusively on Prime Video on January 13.