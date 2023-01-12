Season 2 of The Test to drop on January 13

Prime Video and Cricket Australia have premiered its highly anticipated second season of Australian Amazon Original Documentary, The Test Season Two.
Stepping out for the world premiere screening in Sydney, Australian Test Cricket stars walked the red carpet. Australian captain, Pat Cummins said, “The first installment really brought everyone into the dressing room. This time you will see more of the personalities inside the dressing room, sharing stories from inside and outside of cricket. There are also some really special moments with players and their families.”
The new four-part docu-series will see the return of director Adrian Brown (The Test Season One) and will be available exclusively on Prime Video on January 13.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...