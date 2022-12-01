Season 3 of 'MasterChef Junior Australia' set to air on Zee Café

Witness Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo grill young talent and hunt for the best chef, as Zee Café brings MasterChef Junior Australia S3. Witness the hunt for Australia’s third junior Masterchef on all weekdays at 11 pm starting December 6. Challenges, tasks and battles will spice up your living room, as these kids take the kitchen clash a notch higher.

The reality show has been a hit among viewers during all its seasons. With multiple challenges, this season is sure to make everyone’s mouth water as they hoot for their favourites.