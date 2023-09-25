Season 3 of Shark Tank India coming soon

Shark Tank India is all set to rule your screens soon. Geared up to invest in potential businesses this season, top entrepreneurs from across India, including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain, have begun shooting for season three. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua takes on the role of the host once again.

The show will provide a platform to business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with experienced investors and business experts — the sharks.

The platform will soon announce the new sharks of this season.

Shark Tank India 3 will stream on Sony LIV!