Jennifer Winget will soon be back in ‘Code M’ Season 2

Voot Select is all set to premiere the highly anticipated sequel of thriller Code M on June 9. Lead actress Jennifer Winget will be seen reviving her character of Major Monica Mehra in the show. The plot of Code M – Season 2 follows a fearless Monica Mehra as she discovers that the key to all the mysteries lies in her past.

Jennifer says, “Code M was my OTT debut and the first season was received so well that there were no two ways about returning for a sequel. With the dearth and variety of content across platforms, there are also not too many shows where actresses get to play the hero. And to top it all, it revolves around the Indian army. So, I am thrilled that I get to play the brave Major Monica Mehra once again.”