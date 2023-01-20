Second innings

Mona

The Kashmir Files is back within a year for a re-release in cinema halls on January 19, the day which marks three decades of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from their land. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 11 Oscar winning Titanic, its re-mastered version will be available in theatres just in time for this Valentine’s Day. Later this summer, before Gadar gets its second outing, cine-lovers will be able to experience this Prem Katha’s first instalment, right before the sequel’s release!

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

IT’s a big boost for the industry “Re-releases have been a huge part and parcel of our industry. We have seen all the classics, right from Mughal-E-Azam to Mother India to all Dev Anand hits due to re-releases only,” says director Anil Sharma. His blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha hits the screens on June 15, as its much-anticipated sequel, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, nears its release. “Re-release sure sets momentum for the sequel. Couple it with the fact that very few good films are being made these days, offering old hits is like giving a boost to cinema halls. People would return to theatres if they get to taste good cinema,” he believes.

Sholay

Re-releases aren’t a new phenomenon and old classics have won much love even in their second outing. Avatar that re-released for two-weeks limited time period before Avatar: The Way of Water was released, did brisk business in theatres. However, post the pandemic, theatres have struggled to bring the audience back. In the different measures that have been taken to woo cine-goers, including National Cinema Day, when the price of tickets was slashed to Rs 75 on September 23, 2022, re-releases of these blockbusters seems like a fair deal. Couple it with Cinema Lovers Day, which is being celebrated today (January 20), where tickets will be sold at Rs 99 in select cinema halls and cities, The Kashmir Files’ re-release is set to gain too.

Titanic

Nostalgia, a quick recap before the sequel drops or to make up for the lack of new films, which suffered on account of the pandemic, we ask celebs about the films that they would like to see in theatres again.

Past perfect

Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 winner Rajniesh Duggall says he would love to see the all-time cult classics Sholay and Satte Pe Satta on screen. He loves these movies because of Amitabh Bachchan, and the eminent directors, Ramesh Sippy and Manmohan Desai, respectively. Other Bollywood films that made a lasting impact on him were Rang De Basanti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and 3 Idiots. Among the Hollywood films, Godfather is his choice. The actor, who has starred in movies like 1920, Dangerous Ishhq and Phirr, believes that these films brought a whiff of fresh air for the audiences back then and were full of energy. “People need to see them again to bring back the positive days. There is only one life and these movies taught us that,” he says.

3 idiots

Actress Samaira Sandhu, with films like Dhayam, Bharateeyans and Umran Ch Ki Rakheya to her credit, says she loves Hera Pheri, as it was one of the great comedy films of Bollywood. “No movie could beat its comic timing and the clear-heartedness of people it portrayed. Also, I would like to see Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam re-released; it’s a timeless love story.”

Anil Sharma

For Kesari actor Vansh Bhardawaj, it is Andaz Apna Apna. “The film was a big flop back then. People only discovered it due to its re-runs on television. This Rajkumar Santoshi classic has now gathered a cult following. This will makes the movie’s re-release even more interesting as die-hard fans can enjoy it together on the big screen.”

Samaira Sandhu

Actor Pia Bajpiee is kicked about Titanic though, “It has been a classic love story, and what a treat in the Valentine month. One has seen many a film that celebrates love, but what we found in Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is matchless. Right from costumes to music, Titanic is one stroke of cinematic brilliance. I can’t wait to see it again in cinema hall.”