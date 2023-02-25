 While TV actor Sachin Shroff is set to tie the knot for the second time today, here are some popular stars who also found love again : The Tribune India

While TV actor Sachin Shroff is set to tie the knot for the second time today, here are some popular stars who also found love again

While TV actor Sachin Shroff is set to tie the knot for the second time today, here are some popular stars who also found love again


Moving on

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna has been married and divorced twice. In 2006, the actress married Bharat Narsinghani. However, she filed for divorce after seven months. Chahatt married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and had two daughters with him. Unfortunately, even that marriage did not work out and she divorced Farhan in 2018. According to reports, Chahatt is currently dating TV actor Rohan Gandotra.

Happy time

Shraddha Nigam

After splitting from her first husband Karan Singh Grover, Shraddha Nigam found love in Mayank Anand. It was a mere coincidence that the actor was her ex-husband’s co-star. Shraddha’s first marriage lasted for 10 months only. Soon after the courtship period, Shraddha married Mayank and they have been living happily together.

Finding love

Karan Singh Grover

While his first wife found love in 2012, Karan Singh Grover had to go through another marriage before finally settling for the love of his life Bipasha Basu. Karan got married to his Dil Mil Gaye co-star Jennifer Winget in 2012 and although this time his marriage went on for two years, it didn’t last. In 2016, Karan married actress Bipasha Basu and the couple welcomed a baby girl recently.

Once more

Dalljiet Kaur

Actress Dalljiet Kaur recently revealed news of her engagement with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. She was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot and has a son, Jaydon, from the wedlock. She parted ways with Shalin, stating domestic violence as the reason for the split. After seven years, she met Nikhil at a friend’s party.

Being together

Gautami Kapoor

Actress Gautami was married to photographer Madhur Shroff, but it didn’t work out. While filming Ghar Ek Mandir, actor Ram Kapooor and Gautami fell in love and got married in 2003.

Cool jodi

Tanaaz Irani

Not many know that the cool jodi of Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani was the result of the failed first marriage of the former. Tanaaz got married to popular theatre artist Farid Currim at a very young age. At 20, she even became a mother. But the marriage didn’t work and she divorced her first husband. Later, she married Bakhtiyaar Irani in 2007. She had met Bakhtiyaar on the sets of a TV show.

Real take

Dimpy Ganguly

Many had witnessed the marriage of Dimpy Ganguly with Rahul Mahajan, thanks to TV show Swayamwar. They got divorced after five years of their marriage and then people also saw them fight on another reality show, Bigg Boss. The reality star had accused Rahul of domestic violence and later married her high school friend Rohit Roy. They have been married since 2015. 

