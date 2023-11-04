Second innings: House of the Dragon will return with season two in early summer of 2024, says HBO chief

PTI

The second season of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in “early summer” of 2024. HBO chief Casey Bloys shared the news during a New York press event where the sophomore chapter’s first trailer was also showcased.

House of the Dragon, which premiered on HBO in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in Game of Thrones, which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

Season two of House of the Dragon began filming at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios April 11 and was unaffected by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began on May 2 and lasted until September 27, as well as the ongoing actors strike by the SAG-AFTRA.

At the event, Bloys also revealed that the second season of another hit show, The Last of Us, will commence production in early 2024. Bloys provided an update about Zendaya-starrer Euphoria as well.

The Sam Levinson-created show’s third season is expected to debut in 2025.

#New York