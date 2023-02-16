Second season of The Peripheral is in the offing

Prime Video has announced that it has ordered a second season of the sci-fi drama series, The Peripheral, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson.

The Peripheral revolves around Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season 2 and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films.

Season 1 of The Peripheral starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree and Louis Herthum among others.