Second take

The actress, known for shows such as Aye Mere Humsafar, Laal Ishq and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, is seen playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya. Before the show took a six-year leap, she was seen in a negative role. But now, she will be shown in a positive light. She said: “I am really happy to be back on the sets. I missed shooting with my Kumkum Bhagya family. But this time, Rhea is not the same person she was, she has changed her ways.”
Tina is excited to play a positive personality onscreen. “All this while, I have played a negative character who wanted to win over Ranbir. Playing the same character differently is a pleasant change for me. I am really looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction.” she added. —IANS
