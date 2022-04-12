Mandana Karimi talks about her abortion

Mandana Karimi shocked everyone in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp as she gave away possibly the biggest secret of her life.

Mandana said, “The time that I was struggling with my situation...my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he...”

Mandana revealed that she got pregnant with his child and when she informed it to her boyfriend, he backed off, citing the reason that he was not emotionally and mentally prepared to take care of this responsibility. His reaction strengthened her decision to discontinue her pregnancy.

Not just Mandana and the contestants, Kangana Ranaut also couldn’t stop her tears after Mandana revealed that she had an abortion.