IANS

Actress-comedian Rebel Wilson shared a New Year’s post featuring a video montage of month-by-month highlights from 2023, including her Valentine’s Day engagement to fiancée Ramona Agruma, her daughter’s Royce’s first birthday in November and a few career successes.

“1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (Rebel Rising), 1 dating app Fluid, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old! Wow! See you all in 2024!” she wrote, summing up her action-packed year.