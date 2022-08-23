'See you in court'… Kangana Ranaut reacts as her Best Actress nomination is withdrawn

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (August 21) and bashed Filmfare Awards for nominating her. The actress wrote, “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity…” After this post, Kangana’s Best Actress nomination for Thalaivii was withdrawn.
“My endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows.” Kangana Ranaut
A statement by the Filmfare Awards’ organisers read, “This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together i.e. Indian Cinema…. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill.”
As soon as Filmfare withdrew her nomination, Kangana was quick to react and wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrawn my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against the corrupt system, but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them…My endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…See you in court @filmfare.”
Earlier, Kangana had called for a boycott of Oscars and Emmys too when they did not pay a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar under their ‘In Memoriam’ sections. —TMS
