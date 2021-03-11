Actor Raj Anadkat visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Raj Anadkat visited the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with his sister recently. This is after the actor was seen in his first-ever music video, Sorry Sorry, alongside Kanika Mann, which has been a huge success. Pictures of the actor at the temple are doing the rounds on social media.
Meanwhile, Raj rose to fame owing to his character in the show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. About his exit from the show, Raj had earlier said, “I like to create suspense and I am actually enjoying it.”
