Actress Jyoti Saxena recently visited the Golden Temple and shared pictures on social media

Jyoti Saxena recently visited the Golden Temple and shared pictures on social media. On being felicitated with a memento, Jyoti was overwhelmed. Sharing her experience, the actress says, “We always had a plan to visit the Golden Temple but due to various unscheduled things coming up we were unable to. But this month the plan finally took shape. I can still feel the moment when I stepped into the temple and the energy made me feel very alive.”

She continues, “The feeling is beyond words, something I can’t express. It was a sight that my eyes wanted to absorb and retain. The positivity and vibes are a lifetime experience.”