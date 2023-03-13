Seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s show KathaaAnkahee, actor Adnan Khan gets candid

What influenced you to pursue a career in acting?

I genuinely wanted to become an actor after watching the film Seven Pounds, starring Will Smith. That was my inspiration.

What is your biggest strength as an actor?

I’m very energetic. So any scene, any character that requires a lot of energy comes very naturally to me.

What is your mantra of success?

Just don’t ever give up.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be up to right now?

A rock-star or a singer.

How was your first experience in the industry?

I was working in Dubai, when I saw Seven Pounds, got the idea, saved some money and packed my bags. I left Dubai and came to India. In the beginning, it was a little difficult to get roles because my acting skills were not good. But I kept trying. And eventually, I did get a break.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I would like to see myself producing and directing my own feature films.

What has been your biggest learning from the industry?

You can do anything you set your mind upon.

When not shooting, what do you do?

I am mostly working-out as I love to exercise. Any form of exercise keeps me happy.

What is the philosophy you live by?

As long as you trust God, nothing can stop you.

What’s your fitness routine?

I try to work-out every day for at least 30 minutes. And, I try to avoid carbs throughout the day, but my last meal only involves carbs.