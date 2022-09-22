Seerat Kapoor completes eight years in the industry

Seerat Kapoor, who is soon going to mark her presence on the big screen with Maarrich, has completed eight years in the entertainment industry. The actress took to her social media handle and thanked all her fans for all the love that she has received over these eight years.
Seerat says, “I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking in 2014. Eight years and counting. My heart is filled with utmost gratitude for everything that I have been showered with. The number eight symbolises the infinite love that I have received over these years from my fan family! My Bollywood debut is for them.”
She shared a picture of her and captioned it by saying, “Eight years ago I had surrendered my heart to a dream… Surat ko aap dekh hi chuke ho, Is baar Seerat se bhi mil lo… See you in the theatres 9th December 2022 #maarrich.”
