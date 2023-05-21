Sehnoor announces her first web series ‘Fasal’

Actress Sehnoor, who is known for her performances on the silver screen, recently announced her first web series as a producer, titled Fasal. She took to social media and announced this news by sharing the official poster of the series.
Although details about the plot and the cast are being kept under wraps, Sehnoor says she is determined to deliver a series that will not only entertain, but also raise awareness about pressing societal issues.
Sehnoor was recently seen in a music video with Asim Riyaz titled Badan Pe Sitare. She will also be seen in an upcoming Telugu horror film called Prank Gone Wrong.
