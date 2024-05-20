Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana-starrer ‘Emilia Perez’ draws 11-minute ovation at Cannes

Jacques Audiard’s latest cinematic venture, Emilia Perez, took Cannes by storm with its world premiere, garnering a remarkable 11-minute standing ovation. The Spanish musical crime comedy, featuring a star-studded cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Edgar Ramirez, captivated audiences at the Palais des Festivals.
As the credits rolled, director Audiard expressed his gratitude to the audience, igniting another wave of applause that lasted for an additional two minutes. The emotional resonance of the film was palpable, with Saldana, Gascon, and Gomez moved to tears amidst the overwhelming reception.
Returning to Cannes’ prestigious competition after his 2021 feature Paris, 13th District, veteran filmmaker Audiard crafts a compelling narrative centred around Rita, portrayed by Saldana, a lawyer disillusioned by her firm’s ethical compromises. When approached by cartel leader Manitas, played by Gascon, Rita finds herself entangled in a transformative journey that blurs the lines between justice and personal reinvention. Collaborating with frequent partners Thomas Bidegain and Lea Mysius on the screenplay, Audiard delivers a unique blend of crime, comedy, and music, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience.
Emilia Perez emerges as a standout entry in this year’s Cannes line-up, captivating audiences with its fine storytelling and stellar performances.
