Semi-Finale of Chef vs Fridge Season 3 to air this week

Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge is all set for the semi-final this week. The judges will be judging the contestants’ tandoor skills. While the contestants prepare for the challenge, the judges announce that the winner gets a huge advantage in the cook off.
Judges give the contestants a simple task- to make the perfect lachha, the first step to becoming a great ‘tandoor’ cook. The twist comes when the judges announce five minutes as the task time. Chef Ajay will also demonstrate how to make the perfect lachha to contestants. The gateway to cook off will decide the fate of the contestants and confirm their place in the finals. The show features Chef Ajay Khanna and Chef Shipra Khanna as judges.
