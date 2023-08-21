Seo-Jun Park's character is 'a definite ally' in The Marvels

The Marvels has already sparked intrigue among global audiences with the power-packed team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Nick Fury’s bold and “stronger” return to the Marvel Universe.

Recently The Marvels trailer, also treated the K-Drama fans with Seo-Jun Park’s glimpse. Followed by innumerable theories and excitement about his MCU debut, director Nia DaCosta finally shared some details on the K-icon’s role, and we just can’t keep calm after learning about what she has to say!

The fans are speculating about Seo-Jun Park’s character as Prince Yan of the vibrant planet Aldana, where the habitants communicate only through rhythms, after a glimpse of Seo-Jun Park and Captain Marvel’s dance sequence in both the trailers. The director also fueled the intrigue around the theory by calling the planets “Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson in pivotal roles, it also stars Seo-Jun Park and Zawe Ashton.