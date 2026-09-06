The month is barely four days old, and it's already delivering its marquee moment: Mirzapur: The Movie, finally bringing the beloved crime saga to the big screen on September 4, reuniting Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan. It's the release fans have waited years for, and it anchors what turns out to be one of the busiest release slates in recent memory — gangsters, gamblers, rebels and spies all fighting for a slot on your screen, with the lineup only getting busier from here.

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The real opening act actually came on September 2, with Netflix's documentary Turning Point: Generation 9/11 revisiting the attacks through the eyes of those who lived them, and Gal Gadot going full survival-mode as an injured mother protecting her child in The Runner on Prime Video.

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September 3 brought the month's first big wave with a double dose of high-stakes drama: Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game, in which he plays Dan John, a sports gambler who trades luck for algorithms and lands in the crosshairs of underground betting syndicates; and Gandhari on Netflix, starring Taapsee Pannu as a blind mother searching for her abducted daughter in the fictional town of Joypurra, with Ishwak Singh and Chhaya Kadam rounding out the cast, alongside The Gentlemen Season 2 on Netflix.

Which brings us back to September 4, arguably the busiest date on the calendar. Alongside Mirzapur's big-screen debut, Arshad Warsi headlines Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a darkly funny insurance con where his character Jeevan, alongside wife Yojana (Sanjeeda), stumbles on a lookalike stranger and hatches a plan to fake his own death. The same day: Varun Tej's horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju lands on Netflix; legal drama The Court premieres on JioHotstar, while Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh get stranded in the wilderness in Mayday on Apple TV+.

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Reality TV takes over today, September 6, as Bigg Boss Season 20 returns to Colors TV and JioHotstar. Salman Khan is back to host, with this season built around an "old versus new" contestant theme pitting fresh celebrity faces against returning favourites.

Global audiences get their fix on September 8 as Fauda returns for Season 5 on Netflix, following Doron (Lior Raz) into a deep-cover mission in Marseille, with Mélanie Laurent and Yaakov Zada Daniel back in the fold.

Streaming picks up mid-month. Chumbak, Aatish Kapadia's Mumbai-set family comedy, premieres September 10.

September 11 is a crowded date. Andrew Garfield leads a 1381 peasant revolt in The Uprising, a historical epic with international scale.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite on screen after 17 years in Haiwaan, Priyadarshan's remake of his own 2016 film Oppam, with Saif playing a blind martial artist protecting a child from Akshay's psychopath killer.

The same day, Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf headline The Revolutionaries on Prime Video, one of the platform's bigger bets for the month.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 14, 2026.

On September 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran investigate in Daayra;

Zakir Khan brings his stand-up special Papa Yaar to Netflix; and Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan return for MobLand Season 2 on JioHotstar.

Zach Cregger's ground-up Resident Evil reboot ditches the franchise's old action-fantasy tone for single-protagonist survival horror, led by Austin Abrams.

And Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy Vibe, starring Kemmu alongside a returning Preity Zinta, opens in theatres, following two friends who stumble into a terrorist plot despite being completely unprepared for it.

Nani's action entertainer The Paradise arrives September 24. The month closes out with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forest,

Prime Video's Don't Be Shy follows a 20-year-old navigating college and first love, and JioHotstar's courtroom drama Hunkkaar, all on September 25.

With this line-up, September isn't just another month on the calendar — it's a genuine release-season event.