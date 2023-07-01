Sergeant

JioCinema

Sergeant Nikhil Sharma is a committed and persistent police officer. He is given a dangerous case that will take him on a thrilling expedition where the offender must be found at all costs. Randeep Hooda, Sapna Pabbi, Arun Govil and Adil Hussain have significant roles in this series. Prawaal Raman is the writer-director.

The Night Manager 2

Disney+Hotstar

Ex-soldier Shaan Sengupta accepts a position as a night manager in a five-star hotel. Drawn into a feuding empire following a series of events, Shaan, in an attempt to stop the ensuing violence, decides to penetrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. Adaptation of a British series, it features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Lakadbaggha

Zee5

This crime flick has been written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee. Animal rights activist Arjun Bakshi discovers an illegal animal trade unit operating out of a port in Kolkata. He also discovers a rare species of the Indian striped hyena, the Lakadbaggha. He must find a way to rescue the animals and put a stop to the illegal activities.

Jack Ryan 4

Prime Video

As the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan begins, the CIA analyst, who was formerly a desk clerk, confronts a fresh danger to national security. As Jack’s adversaries clash, the threat increases. The action-crime drama features John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish and Ali Suliman. It has been created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.