Sergeant
JioCinema
Sergeant Nikhil Sharma is a committed and persistent police officer. He is given a dangerous case that will take him on a thrilling expedition where the offender must be found at all costs. Randeep Hooda, Sapna Pabbi, Arun Govil and Adil Hussain have significant roles in this series. Prawaal Raman is the writer-director.
The Night Manager 2
Disney+Hotstar
Ex-soldier Shaan Sengupta accepts a position as a night manager in a five-star hotel. Drawn into a feuding empire following a series of events, Shaan, in an attempt to stop the ensuing violence, decides to penetrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. Adaptation of a British series, it features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Lakadbaggha
Zee5
This crime flick has been written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee. Animal rights activist Arjun Bakshi discovers an illegal animal trade unit operating out of a port in Kolkata. He also discovers a rare species of the Indian striped hyena, the Lakadbaggha. He must find a way to rescue the animals and put a stop to the illegal activities.
Jack Ryan 4
Prime Video
As the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan begins, the CIA analyst, who was formerly a desk clerk, confronts a fresh danger to national security. As Jack’s adversaries clash, the threat increases. The action-crime drama features John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish and Ali Suliman. It has been created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...