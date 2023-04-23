Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

TV host Seth Meyers passed out on the floor of his apartment after spending a day drinking with popstar Rihanna! The 49-year-old TV presenter went out with the popstar for a few tipples for a segment on his Late Night with Seth Meyers show called Day Drinking. After binge-drinking, Seth later ended up on the floor of his home getting very little sympathy from his wife Alexi.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Meyers said: “ They have to edit out some of the drinking (from the show segment) just for time, so whatever you see, it’s like 40 per cent more than that.” He went on to add that he got a frosty reception after stumbling home, saying: “I went home, fell asleep in the hallway . Got in the door, fell asleep ... My wife ... Put a water bottle next to my head and went to bed.” — IANS