Shaakuntalam’s 3D trailer launched

Samantha and Dev Mohan along with producers Dil Raju and Nileema Guna launched the 3D trailer of Shaakuntalam in Mumbai.

The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. The film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. The movie will release on April 14 in 3D.