Shaakuntalam’s 3D trailer launched

Samantha and Dev Mohan along with producers Dil Raju and Nileema Guna launched the 3D trailer of Shaakuntalam in Mumbai.
The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from the Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. The film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. The movie will release on April 14 in 3D.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...