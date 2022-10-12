Shaan Mishra, who has done TV as well as web shows, talks about his career, life and learning from the industry

Can you name some of your famous shows?

On TV, I have done shows like Lovepantii, where I played the lead, Choti Sarrdaarni, Nikki Babbal, Savdhaan India, NRI Hadsa Season 2 and others. My OTT shows include Abhay Season 2, Enigma Poker and Kavita Bhabhi Season 3.

Why were you not seen on TV after Lovepanti?

I am waiting for the right opportunity at the moment. I am open to a daily soap or a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am also doing a film, which I can’t talk about right now.

What do you love more — TV or OTT?

Both have separate viewership. In terms of content, OTT is more edgy, whereas TV still runs on family-oriented dramas. I would say TV has evolved, but OTT is bolder.

An actor has to constantly evolve. What changes have you found in your own acting skills?

I have definitely evolved as an actor. I have become more sensitive, humble, caring and developed problem-solving abilities. I have become more motivated and committed to my work as a person. I take more initiative and have become prompt, flexible and disciplined.

How do you take negative feedback?

Feedback is very important for an actor, whether positive or negative doesn’t matter. That always helps an artiste to grow and do better. Appreciation and criticism both should be welcomed. My experience so far has been very good.

One change that you want to see in the industry?

Those working in the industry need to develop an analytical mind. If you’re involved in acting, you’ll need to interpret a role and script. Dancers will need to analyse choreography, while musicians should dissect music better.

World Mental Health Day has just gone by. Do you think people from the industry generally face depression and anxiety?

Yes, definitely people from the entertainment industry are generally targetted when it comes to depression and anxiety. I feel the reason is their fall from stardom. Not being in the limelight or less exposure often pushes an actor into depression.

What’s your dream role?

My dream role is to play a grey character like Faisal Khan, a role essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur.

What are the three tips you want to give to those who want to become an actor?

Be honest, be real and do your homework.