Shadow behind the smile: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate death has brought mental health issues back in focus—how, as society, we are failing those who need help

Mona

A young life snuffed; that too allegedly by a suicide over a break-up. Tunisha Sharma’s story has brought mental health issues back in the forefront and with it our failure as a society to support those in need.

Unfortunately, Chandigarh girl Tunisha joined the long list of celebs who reportedly took their own life, including Vaishali Takkar, Kushal Punjabi, Pratyusha Banerjee, Sejal Sharma, Soujanya, Preksha Mehta, Susheel Gowda, Asif Basra to Sandeep Nahar.

While there have been reports of Tunisha struggling with mental health issues, and the alleged break-up that pushed her over the brink, the entertainment industry comes with its own challenges. Highs and lows, personal life panning out in the public space, odd working hours and the uncertainty of work are some of challenges that afflict celebs.

“People only see the glamour part and they don’t see what goes beyond the hours of shooting,” says actor Hiten Paintal, whose niece Sarah Paintal was working with Tunisha in a show. “Sarah was so shocked that a 20-year-old would just take her life like that. If people start killing themselves over failed relationships, then there will be hundreds of deaths happening every day. I feel very sorry for her parents,” says Hiten.

The entertainment industry is a tough place, but it comes with its own perks, feels actor Sneha Jain. “There are so many couples like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt making a life together, but the fact is many relationships don’t have the same fate. For an actor managing personal and professional life becomes challenging as the schedules are tight. If you break up and still have to work together in a show it is really heartbreaking,” says Sneha. “If I could, I would have told her to just quit the show if she found it difficult to work with the co-star. Work comes and goes, but life matters ,” says Sneha.

The constant pressure of public and social media plays its own role. “Oh, this person is not getting work, oh this person might not be good enough....all these things can really create havoc in a person’s mind. And, trolls are a new added nonsense to anyone’s life,” says actor Jonita Doda, who is working towards an organisation where mental health experts are available to support those going through tough times.

Some are still trying to come to terms with Tunisha’s death. “I feel something is wrong. One who could post such a motivational quote just eight hours before her death, it’s hard to believe that it’s suicide,” says actor Kate Sharma. “I have a lot of empathy and sympathy for Tunisha and her family. She was a very young girl who hadn’t seen life. Life is beyond what you think is right now. It always gets better,” says actor Priya Paramita Paul.

“If you are sensitive enough to feel so much pain and want to end it, you should be sensitive enough to think about the pain others will go through once you are gone,” says Karan Singh Chhabra. Meanwhile, Tunisha’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan reportedly told the police that he was “so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar” allegedly by her live-in partner, that he decided to end their relationship on account of belonging to different communities and their age gap.

Chandigarh connection

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015. She worked in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Ishq Subhan Allah and Internet Wala Love. She made her film debut with Fitoor and worked in Baar Baar Dekho. Tunisha did her schooling from a private school in Chandigarh and moved to Mumbai at the age of 14 with her mother Vinita.

Expert take

The number of suicides is on the rise, and in all age groups. While in elders the biggest cause of death remains coronary diseases; amongst youngsters, the second after accidents is suicide.

Suicide to a large extent is a preventable tragedy. First of all, look for warning signs. If anyone you know has a sudden change in routine, increased alcohol or substance abuse, talks of taking one’s life or feeling worthless, it’s time for them to be taken for mental assessment.

People are facing mental health issues more than ever, and although post covid, the stigma for seeking help has been reduced, still many people see it as a weakness. It’s the opposite; it only shows your determination to live a better life.

Mental health issues don’t go away on their own. Counselling, medication under a psychiatrist is safe, and reduces risk of suicide.

Dr Sachin Kaushik, senior consultant psychiatrist at Max Mohali and Mind Peace Clinic Panchkula