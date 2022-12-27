 Shadow behind the smile: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate death has brought mental health issues back in focus—how, as society, we are failing those who need help : The Tribune India

Shadow behind the smile: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate death has brought mental health issues back in focus—how, as society, we are failing those who need help

Shadow behind the smile: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate death has brought mental health issues back in focus—how, as society, we are failing those who need help

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan in Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul



Mona

A young life snuffed; that too allegedly by a suicide over a break-up. Tunisha Sharma’s story has brought mental health issues back in the forefront and with it our failure as a society to support those in need.

Unfortunately, Chandigarh girl Tunisha joined the long list of celebs who reportedly took their own life, including Vaishali Takkar, Kushal Punjabi, Pratyusha Banerjee, Sejal Sharma, Soujanya, Preksha Mehta, Susheel Gowda, Asif Basra to Sandeep Nahar.

While there have been reports of Tunisha struggling with mental health issues, and the alleged break-up that pushed her over the brink, the entertainment industry comes with its own challenges. Highs and lows, personal life panning out in the public space, odd working hours and the uncertainty of work are some of challenges that afflict celebs.

“People only see the glamour part and they don’t see what goes beyond the hours of shooting,” says actor Hiten Paintal, whose niece Sarah Paintal was working with Tunisha in a show. “Sarah was so shocked that a 20-year-old would just take her life like that. If people start killing themselves over failed relationships, then there will be hundreds of deaths happening every day. I feel very sorry for her parents,” says Hiten.

The entertainment industry is a tough place, but it comes with its own perks, feels actor Sneha Jain. “There are so many couples like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt making a life together, but the fact is many relationships don’t have the same fate. For an actor managing personal and professional life becomes challenging as the schedules are tight. If you break up and still have to work together in a show it is really heartbreaking,” says Sneha. “If I could, I would have told her to just quit the show if she found it difficult to work with the co-star. Work comes and goes, but life matters ,” says Sneha.

The constant pressure of public and social media plays its own role. “Oh, this person is not getting work, oh this person might not be good enough....all these things can really create havoc in a person’s mind. And, trolls are a new added nonsense to anyone’s life,” says actor Jonita Doda, who is working towards an organisation where mental health experts are available to support those going through tough times.

Some are still trying to come to terms with Tunisha’s death. “I feel something is wrong. One who could post such a motivational quote just eight hours before her death, it’s hard to believe that it’s suicide,” says actor Kate Sharma. “I have a lot of empathy and sympathy for Tunisha and her family. She was a very young girl who hadn’t seen life. Life is beyond what you think is right now. It always gets better,” says actor Priya Paramita Paul.

“If you are sensitive enough to feel so much pain and want to end it, you should be sensitive enough to think about the pain others will go through once you are gone,” says Karan Singh Chhabra. Meanwhile, Tunisha’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan reportedly told the police that he was “so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar” allegedly by her live-in partner, that he decided to end their relationship on account of belonging to different communities and their age gap.

Chandigarh connection

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015. She worked in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Ishq Subhan Allah and Internet Wala Love. She made her film debut with Fitoor and worked in Baar Baar Dekho. Tunisha did her schooling from a private school in Chandigarh and moved to Mumbai at the age of 14 with her mother Vinita.

Expert take

  • The number of suicides is on the rise, and in all age groups. While in elders the biggest cause of death remains coronary diseases; amongst youngsters, the second after accidents is suicide.
  • Suicide to a large extent is a preventable tragedy. First of all, look for warning signs. If anyone you know has a sudden change in routine, increased alcohol or substance abuse, talks of taking one’s life or feeling worthless, it’s time for them to be taken for mental assessment.
  • People are facing mental health issues more than ever, and although post covid, the stigma for seeking help has been reduced, still many people see it as a weakness. It’s the opposite; it only shows your determination to live a better life.
  • Mental health issues don’t go away on their own. Counselling, medication under a psychiatrist is safe, and reduces risk of suicide.

Dr Sachin Kaushik, senior consultant psychiatrist at Max Mohali and Mind Peace Clinic Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water