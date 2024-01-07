Shagun Pandey on playing Veer, an honest IPS officer in Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar. Read on….

What is Mera Balam Thanedaar all about?

This is a story of two very different people brought together by fate. The story explores whether love can bloom between them in a marriage that starts with secrets and without love.

Tell us about your character.

I am playing the character of Veer, who is an honest IPS officer. He hates lies and considers any form of deceit a serious crime. He is against underage marriages, but destiny compels him to marry Bulbul, not knowing that she’s a minor. When her true age surfaces, Veer will have to face the consequences of marrying a minor.

Why did you say yes to the show and the character?

I loved the storyline of Mera Balam Thanedaar the first time it was narrated to me. I knew this role was tailor-made for me. I saw this as an opportunity to test my versatility. I always wanted to play a cop and my references for this role are not the Bollywood stars who have played a cop but the actual police force who are standing on the roads day and night to keep us safe and sound. Consenting to be part of this extraordinary love story was a no-brainer.

How did you prepare for the role of Veer?

When I got the chance to play Veer, I wanted to understand what it’s like to be a cop. I talked to family members who are cops or trained to be cops. Their lives and how they behave in the police station with their subordinates, seniors and it became my guide. Veer is all about strong beliefs. I’ve been fortunate to know quite a few men in khakhee like him. I emulated their body language and picked up a few inflections in speech that I noticed in Rajasthan. Meeting the real cops and spending some time with them actually helped me learning the smallest details of carrying a khakhee.

Did you encounter any difficulties while playing an IPS officer?

There were no difficulties as such. This show marks the first time I’m essaying the role of a cop and I wanted to leave no stone unturned to make this character look believable and authentic. I was careful to not seem caricaturish and to look as real as possible. It was super rewarding to rise to this challenge.

In an era marked by significant shifts in audience consumption habits, is it challenging to navigate and adhere to certain norms?

Not at all. I am drawn to characters that present a challenge. I strive to portray my characters to the best of my ability, hoping that audiences, regardless of the platform, will appreciate my performance.

What is your bond like with your co-actors?

Teaming up with such talented actors has been an incredible learning experience for me. I really believe that when you work alongside someone with amazing talents, it takes the whole storytelling to a whole new level. I’ve been lucky to share the screen with veteran actors such as Rajendra Chawla, Neelu Vaghela and Rishi Khurana. Their wisdom and talent have made our show even more special. Working with Shruti is amazing. We’ve built a strong bond both on and off screen, and that connection shines through in our performances.

How was your experience shooting in Rajasthan?

Rajasthan’s weather was pleasant during our shoot. We had a lot of fun sightseeing and tasted the local food. Daal baati churma is my comfort food now. We also watched the famous puppet dance of Rajasthan. The scenes shot in the state will always be close to my heart.

What is your message to the viewers?

As I embark on a new journey with Mera Balam Thanedaar, I hope the audience will embrace me as Veer.