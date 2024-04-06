Shagun Pandey talks about his onscreen father in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

Actor Shagun Pandey, who is a part of Colors’ show Mera Balam Thanedaar, is enjoying the bonding with his onscreen father, essayed by Rajendra Chawla. Shagun says, “Fathers are powerful role models for sons, and I see that as much in real life as in my show Mera Balam Thanedaar.

“The bond between my father and me is incredibly strong, and I’ve found that same sense of connection with Rajendra sir, who portrays my father in the show. My relationship with Rajendra sir goes beyond just acting together; he is a mentor who has guided me through various aspects of acting. Rajendra sir has a treasure trove of experiences from his time as a young actor, and he often shares those anecdotes.”