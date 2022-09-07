Shah Rukh Khan acquires remake rights of Dulhe Raja

Besides headlining three films in 2023, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also busy producing and working on several projects under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

In the latest update, the production house has reportedly acquired the ‘remake and negative’ rights of Dulhe Raja, which originally starred Govinda, Kader Khan and Raveena Tandon. Farhad Samji is penning the script. He has been advised to create a draft of the screenplay while retaining the essence of Dulhe Raja, but also keeping it modern in terms of storytelling. — TMS