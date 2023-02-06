Shah Rukh Khan all praise for his ‘Jawan’ co-stars

Shah Rukh Khan, after giving mega blockbuster Pathaan, will next be seen in Jawan collaborating with South Indian actors such as Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. SRK will be the lead in the film and for the first time he will be working with the renowned director, Atlee. National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi is roped in as the lead antagonist in Jawan.

In a recent fan interaction on Twitter, SRK was all paise for his co-actors as well as musician Anirudh Ravichander. A fan asked, “Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua? Any special thing about mam..” to which SRK replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope you all will like her in the film.”

Another Twitter user asked about SRK’s experience working with Vijay Sethupathi. And SRK wrote, “Tremendous…. and a bit of madness.”

Interestingly, SRK also spoke extensively about music director Anirudh Ravichander, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Jawan. “Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool.”

Jawan will release in the theatres on June 2.