Shah Rukh Khan wants Chicken 65 recipe

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, celebrated the wrap of Jawan schedule and shared his fun experience from the sets on social media.
Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”
Thalaivar Rajnikanth graced the sets of Shah Rukh. He watched the movie Nayanthara. The caption indicated that he partied with Anirudh Ravichander.
Shah Rukh thanked Thalapathy Vijay for feeding him during the shoot.
He also thanked the Jawan film director Atlee and his wife Priya for the hospitality and the chicken recipe that he wants to learn.
Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...