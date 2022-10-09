Shah Rukh Khan wants Chicken 65 recipe

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, celebrated the wrap of Jawan schedule and shared his fun experience from the sets on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Thalaivar Rajnikanth graced the sets of Shah Rukh. He watched the movie Nayanthara. The caption indicated that he partied with Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh thanked Thalapathy Vijay for feeding him during the shoot.

He also thanked the Jawan film director Atlee and his wife Priya for the hospitality and the chicken recipe that he wants to learn.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.