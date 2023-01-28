Shaheer Sheikh thanks fire fighters

A massive fire broke out in TV actor Shaheer Sheikh’s building on January 25. Shaheer’s wife Ruchika Kapoor took to social media and shared details of the horrific incident. In a long note, Ruchika stated that she was at home with her 16-month-old daughter and parents when at around 1.30 am, she got a call that the building was on fire. However, after a lot of effort, the whole family was evacuated safely. Apart from thanking the firefighters, Ruchikaa also lauded Shaheer’s heroic efforts.

Shaheer also dedicated an Instagram post to the firefighters: “Filled with so much gratitude, respect and reverence for these real heroes...”