Shailesh Lodha finally breaks his silence on quitting TMKOC

Much drama has transpired since Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character, has quit the longest running show on Sony SAB, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Rumour has it that it was due to a tiff with the makers. There were also allegations of pending dues. However, Shailesh never spoke about it and neither did the makers. Now, the former has revealed the reason behind his exit.

Hinting that he wasn’t happy with the producers, during a recent media interaction, Shailesh said, “In this country, a publisher wears a diamond ring while the writer shells out money. Those who earn popularity due to the work of an artist cannot be bigger than the artist. Any publisher in the world cannot be bigger than the writer. Any producer cannot be bigger than the actor. He is a businessman. If any businessman tries to overpower the actor or poet in me, I would strongly condemn it.” Before Shailesh Lodha’s exit from the show, Disha Vakani’s exit also raised eyebrows.