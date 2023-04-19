Shaily Priya Pandey says a sequence in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se reminded her of childhood

Shemaroo Umang’s show, Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, has recently taken an interesting turn. Shraddha, played by Shaily Priya Pandey, who was unable to conceive, has opted for surrogacy. Unfortunately, things take a dark turn when Payal, the surrogate mother, reveals her evil intentions.
To counter Payal’s plans, Shraddha goes to her maternal home, much to her mother-in-law’s disappointment. Once they arrive, Payal wants to stay in Kirti’s (played by Sumati Singh) room. The latter is furious though. She decides to teach Payal a lesson.
While shooting this scene, Sumati Singh recalls her childhood, “I have a younger brother and when we were kids, I used to enjoy putting funny make-up on him with Holi colors. Sometimes I would even wrap him up in my mother’s saree and put a bindi on his forehead. Those were the days of innocent fun and sibling rivalry.”
