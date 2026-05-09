Shakira once more!

The Columbian singer unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup song Dai Dai

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A decade after giving the blockbuster FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka in 2010, Colombian pop star Shakira is back with a new anthem for the 23rd edition.

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On Thursday, Shakira unveiled her official song for the 2026 World Cup. Titled Dai Dai, the complete track will be out on May 14.

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Taking to Instagram, the Hips Don't Lie hit-maker posted a one-minute video on Instagram from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track that is out on 14 May and also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy. The song also features Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

This will mark Shakira's second official FIFA World Cup song following the timeless Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa) recorded for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, will be the largest edition of the tournament, featuring 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The opening match will take place in Mexico City, while the final is set to be held in New Jersey.