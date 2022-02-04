Director Shakun Batra talks about Gehraiyaan cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Coming Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the cast of Gehraiyaan —Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya and director Shakun Batra. During the chat, Kapil asked Shakun to reveal who among the entire members troubled him the most. Shakun mentioned that it was Ananya Panday. He said, “It is Ananya! She keeps singing and when there’s a serious take, she starts laughing. Whenever she has to give a serious take, she keeps laughing so I have to prepare her all over again.”
