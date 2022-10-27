Shalin Bhanot adores his pet dog

Shalin Bhanot’s journey in Bigg Boss has been quiet a mixed bag of emotions. From his flamboyant side to a serious dude to a teenage lover boy, we’ve seen it all in the last three weeks. Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Shalin went down the memory lane and opened his heart out in a conversation with his co-housemate Priyanka Choudhary. He is seen talking about his adopted dog by the name Swag. In the footage, which is now viral, we see an almost teary-eyed Shalin talking about rescuing a pet dog abandoned in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar.
He said if it wasn’t for his dog, he wouldn’t be able to survive the pandemic. During lockdown, when the restrictions were stringent, Shalin sent in an ambulance and made arrangements for the dog to be brought home. He also said he was never an animal enthusiast, but the fact of living all alone in his big Mumbai house was scary, so he got excited to have a new family member.
