Delnaaz Irani rubbishes reports that state she is jobless

Delnaaz Irani recently expressed her desire to work again. Popular for her role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, she has been a part of many daily soaps and reality shows.

During a recent media interaction, she said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but will someone watch this and may be something will work out. Earlier, there were direct connections between actors and the directors or producers. Satish Kaushik watched Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me. These days, it has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps.”

However, the actress cleared that she never talked about the financial aspect of it. In a long Instagram post, Delnaaz wrote, “Recently, I did an interview with a dear friend and an honest conversation was misconstrued and taken out of context and how. As an actor, I very clearly understand what journalism is but I know for a fact, it’s not to pick up things out of context just for a few clicks to their website link or likes on their post. A few online portals and the journalists completely manipulated my words into something that they thought would make for an interesting headline. Shame on you! Did you bother to watch the full interview or understand what I was talking about?”