Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty has been making headlines for her rumoured dating with television actor Aamir Ali, who was earlier married to Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The actress has now broken her silence on the reports and clarified that she is happily single. Shamita and Aamir were recently spotted at a party together and the latter was seen escorting the actress to her car and planting a kiss on her cheek.