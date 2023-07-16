Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan debut in Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, makes her debut in the film Vrushabha. She stars opposite Roshann Meka and plays a pivotal role as the bridge between the past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer. On the other hand, India’s pop diva Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of yesteryear star Salma Agha, also marks her debut in the film. Starring as the female lead opposite Roshann Meka in the period portion of the film, Zahrah plays a warrior princess and has some major action scenes in the film.

Producer Juhi Parekh Mehta says, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. As for Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah, I had watched her in Khoj and was impressed by her acting prowess. She is perfect to play the fearless warrior princess and can’t wait to unveil her look.”