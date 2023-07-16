Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan debut in Mohanlal's Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, makes her debut in the film Vrushabha. She stars opposite Roshann Meka and plays a pivotal role as the bridge between the past and present timelines of this epic action entertainer. On the other hand, India’s pop diva Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of yesteryear star Salma Agha, also marks her debut in the film. Starring as the female lead opposite Roshann Meka in the period portion of the film, Zahrah plays a warrior princess and has some major action scenes in the film.
Producer Juhi Parekh Mehta says, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. As for Salma Agha’s daughter, Zahrah, I had watched her in Khoj and was impressed by her acting prowess. She is perfect to play the fearless warrior princess and can’t wait to unveil her look.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres
Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Congress’ Digvijay Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripath...