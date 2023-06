Shankar Mahadevan felicitated with honorary doctorate by top UK university

ANI

Singer Shankar Mahadevan received an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) for his outstanding contribution to music and the arts on June 23 in a ceremony held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Mahadevan shared his experience and said, “This is truly special, I feel privileged, I feel honoured and this is just the result of body of work that I have done. I would like to thank Birmingham City University and all the people who decided to confer this legendary, honourable doctorate on me. All I can say is that this is an occasion which tells that I need to work even harder, come up with even more beautiful songs and spread the joy of music which is Indian classical music all around the world.” Andy Street, the mayor of West Midlands County in the UK, made the announcement during a trade mission event in Mumbai in November last year.

The occasion was also attended by the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and the legendary guitarist, John McLaughlin.

He added, “When an honorary doctorate like this is conferred upon an artiste that you look up to then you’ve a goal to achieve. The youngsters feel that their dreams are coming true in front of their eyes. They also start working hard and they would also like to achieve and would like to reach possibly where I reached today. I used to look up at maestros like John McLaughlin and Ustaad Zakir Hussain like they have come to confer this upon me. So it’s nice to set a kind example for the next generation.” The students performed songs composed by the singer like Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Later, the choir was joined by the legendary Shakti trio- Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shanar Mahadevan, and John McLaughlin.