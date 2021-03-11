Shankar Mahadevan is the first judge of Li’l Champs Season 9

Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing ustaads a chance to shine. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, the channel is all set to launch the ninth season of its popular show- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’lChamps.
A nationwide hunt to find the next Li’l Champ is going to begin through its online and offline auditions starting on August 20 and 21 in Delhi.
Shankar Mahadevan, who has been an integral part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise, has been roped in as the first judge of the season. As Shankar says, “I am excited to be a part of this iconic singing reality show. This is the first time I will be judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, and I am really looking forward to it. I am eager to nurture these young kids. I have seen how this show has been a launch platform for several young talents over the years and I think that giving them a chance to showcase their talent is really important.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...