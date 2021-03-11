Shankar Mahadevan is the first judge of Li’l Champs Season 9

Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing ustaads a chance to shine. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, the channel is all set to launch the ninth season of its popular show- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’lChamps.

A nationwide hunt to find the next Li’l Champ is going to begin through its online and offline auditions starting on August 20 and 21 in Delhi.

Shankar Mahadevan, who has been an integral part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise, has been roped in as the first judge of the season. As Shankar says, “I am excited to be a part of this iconic singing reality show. This is the first time I will be judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, and I am really looking forward to it. I am eager to nurture these young kids. I have seen how this show has been a launch platform for several young talents over the years and I think that giving them a chance to showcase their talent is really important.”