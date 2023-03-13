Shantanu Maheshwari marks his debut as a showstopper

After working in TV shows, Shantanu Maheshwari received immense love for his character Afsaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has now made a debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, as he became the show-stopper for designer Deepit Chugh.
Says Shantanu, “I was a bit nervous initially, as it was my first time on the ramp, but as soon as I started walking I felt at ease and things fell in place. I’m thankful to Deepit Chugh for the opportunity and am happy to collaborate with him. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience on the ramp and will truly cherish this memory.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...
30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...