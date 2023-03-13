Shantanu Maheshwari marks his debut as a showstopper

After working in TV shows, Shantanu Maheshwari received immense love for his character Afsaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has now made a debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, as he became the show-stopper for designer Deepit Chugh.

Says Shantanu, “I was a bit nervous initially, as it was my first time on the ramp, but as soon as I started walking I felt at ease and things fell in place. I’m thankful to Deepit Chugh for the opportunity and am happy to collaborate with him. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience on the ramp and will truly cherish this memory.”