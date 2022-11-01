Sharad Kelkar’s fans get a special treat

Popular TV and film actor Sharad Kelkar is back on big screen with the movie Har Har Mahadev, which was released in cinemas recently. The film tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his relationship with his commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande, who finally gave his life while helping his king during the Battle of Pavankhind. Presented by Zee Studios, this movie stars Sharad Kelkar, Subodh Bhave, and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. It has been released in five languages—Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Now, giving a special treat to all Sharad Kelkar fans, the makers recently held a contest where 150 lucky fans got a chance to watch Har Har Mahadev with none other than Sharad Kelkar himself. When the screening was held, all 150 fans were brimming with excitement to meet their hero - Sharad. As soon as he entered the building, Sharad was greeted with cheers by elated fans. Soon, he was surrounded by a huge crowd of fans.