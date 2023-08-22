Sharad Malhotra gives out a catchy vibe

Sharad Malhotra will be seen embracing a cool and edgy vibe in his upcoming party banger, titled Naughty Balma. He donned a funky look.
Talking about his looks in the song, Sharad says, “I have experimented a lot with my costumes and accessories and this song is going to be one of the most electrifying and vibrant frames that you will see. I haven’t seen this kind of music in a long time and the entire credit goes to the makers and the label.”
Brace yourself for a musical ride like no other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...