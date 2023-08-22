Sharad Malhotra gives out a catchy vibe

Sharad Malhotra will be seen embracing a cool and edgy vibe in his upcoming party banger, titled Naughty Balma. He donned a funky look.

Talking about his looks in the song, Sharad says, “I have experimented a lot with my costumes and accessories and this song is going to be one of the most electrifying and vibrant frames that you will see. I haven’t seen this kind of music in a long time and the entire credit goes to the makers and the label.”

Brace yourself for a musical ride like no other.