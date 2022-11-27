Sharib Hashmi,Aahana Kumra to co-star in 'Cancer'

US-based entertainment production house Lonestar films forays into India with their maiden Bollywood production, a full-length Hindi feature film titled Cancer with actor Sharib Hashmi and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles.

About the lead actor, Sharib Hashmi says, “The narration totally surprised me, I did not gauge what was coming and was on tenterhooks all through it. I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens and genuinely believe that the script is our hero. Faisal is a man of few words and through our multiple discussions, he has already given me a lot of creative liberty to approach the character in a certain way.”

Touted as a mind-blowing futuristic thriller, Cancer is in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors early next year. The hunt for the other two lead actors is underway. The film will be directed by Faisal Hashmi, who is making his Bollywood (Hindi film) debut with it. He is known for Gujarati language films like Vitamin She and the award-winning Short Circuit. Faisal says, “I have stayed with the film for a very long time and now that it is about to take off, it almost feels surreal. I am extremely grateful to Pankaj, Devansh and Sharib for showing faith in the script and hope the film brings a lot of fulfillment to everyone associated with the project. — TMS